Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST) is above average at 14.62x. The 36-month beta value for HST is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HST is $20.16, which is $4.67 above than the current price. The public float for HST is 703.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.06% of that float. The average trading volume of HST on October 23, 2023 was 7.03M shares.

HST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST) has decreased by -1.65 when compared to last closing price of 15.75.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-05 that Let’s face it: Investors will always look for different ways to analyze the market and find their investment edge. One of the growing strategies in the last few years has been in the realm of ESG investing, which focuses on companies that make their impact on the world a high priority.

HST’s Market Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) has experienced a -2.27% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.64% drop in the past month, and a -11.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for HST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.34% for HST’s stock, with a -7.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HST stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HST in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $19 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HST Trading at -3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HST fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.01. In addition, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc saw -3.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HST starting from RAKOWICH WALTER C, who sale 3,688 shares at the price of $17.47 back on Jun 05. After this action, RAKOWICH WALTER C now owns 58,616 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, valued at $64,443 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.45 for the present operating margin

+17.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc stands at +12.90. The total capital return value is set at 6.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.41. Equity return is now at value 11.03, with 6.21 for asset returns.

Based on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST), the company’s capital structure generated 71.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.62. Total debt to assets is 38.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.