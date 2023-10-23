An In-Depth Look at Enterprise Products Partners L P’s (EPD) Stock Performance

The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) has seen a -0.51% decrease in the past week, with a 0.88% gain in the past month, and a 1.55% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.11% for EPD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.57% for EPD’s stock, with a 4.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) is 11.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EPD is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) is $31.80, which is $4.52 above the current market price. The public float for EPD is 1.42B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. On October 23, 2023, EPD’s average trading volume was 4.32M shares.

EPD) stock’s latest price update

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD)’s stock price has plunge by -0.29relation to previous closing price of 27.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.51% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-22 that High-dividend stocks have underperformed due to rising interest rates, but midstream energy companies like EPD have benefited from rebounding oil prices. EPD had a soft Q2, missing on earnings and revenue, but the management team remains optimistic about the second half of the year. EPD’s low valuation and steady cash flow generation make it an attractive investment, despite some concerns about its growth modest growth rate.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EPD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EPD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPD Trading at 1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares surge +0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.34. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L P saw 13.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from Montgomery William C, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $26.60 back on Aug 04. After this action, Montgomery William C now owns 114,758 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L P, valued at $1,330,025 using the latest closing price.

TEAGUE AJ, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Products Partners L P, purchase 11,950 shares at $25.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that TEAGUE AJ is holding 2,491,895 shares at $300,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.74 for the present operating margin

+11.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L P stands at +9.39. The total capital return value is set at 11.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.14. Equity return is now at value 20.41, with 7.81 for asset returns.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD), the company’s capital structure generated 107.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.92. Total debt to assets is 42.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.