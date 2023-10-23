America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) is 11.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMX is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) is $386.35, which is $5.27 above the current market price. The public float for AMX is 3.14B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. On October 23, 2023, AMX’s average trading volume was 2.47M shares.

AMX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) has surged by 1.75 when compared to previous closing price of 16.54, but the company has seen a 0.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-20 that América Móvil NYSE: AMX is an interesting telecom opportunity for investors, given its performance relative to US-based competition and the outlook for emerging markets next year. This company is performing in alignment with its competition(including FX headwinds), and emerging markets are expected to outpace the developed world by more than 2:1 in 2024.

AMX’s Market Performance

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) has seen a 0.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.29% decline in the past month and a -19.78% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for AMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.47% for AMX stock, with a simple moving average of -17.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AMX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $21.50 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMX Trading at -6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMX rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.87. In addition, America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR saw -7.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.80 for the present operating margin

+42.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR stands at +9.81. The total capital return value is set at 15.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.40. Equity return is now at value 24.98, with 5.64 for asset returns.

Based on America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX), the company’s capital structure generated 172.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.30. Total debt to assets is 39.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.