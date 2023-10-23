Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has gone down by -28.93% for the week, with a -33.02% drop in the past month and a -49.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.19% for CYTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.22% for CYTO’s stock, with a -86.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) is $286.10, which is $49.84 above the current market price. The public float for CYTO is 8.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYTO on October 23, 2023 was 420.86K shares.

CYTO) stock’s latest price update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO)’s stock price has soared by 6.70 in relation to previous closing price of 0.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -28.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-12 that Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 12, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Thomas Meyer – Founder, Chairman & CEO Covadonga Paneda – Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Altamira Therapeutics First Half 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call.

CYTO Trading at -41.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.75%, as shares sank -30.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO fell by -28.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2190. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd saw -96.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4726.45 for the present operating margin

-437.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd stands at -8680.31. The total capital return value is set at -243.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -952.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.