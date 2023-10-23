Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (NYSE: PINE) has decreased by -12.81 when compared to last closing price of 16.55.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-20 that Dividend growth stocks provide cash flow to investors quarterly or, in some cases, monthly. When share prices are crashing due to a market sell-off, that can provide some comfort as cash continues to flow in.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (NYSE: PINE) is 28.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PINE is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) is $19.34, which is $5.69 above the current market price. The public float for PINE is 12.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. On October 23, 2023, PINE’s average trading volume was 60.13K shares.

PINE’s Market Performance

PINE’s stock has seen a -14.87% decrease for the week, with a -12.55% drop in the past month and a -15.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.96% for PINE’s stock, with a -15.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINE stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for PINE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PINE in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $20 based on the research report published on January 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PINE Trading at -14.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -12.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINE fell by -14.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.48. In addition, Alpine Income Property Trust Inc saw -24.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINE starting from Albright John P, who purchase 745 shares at the price of $16.25 back on Jun 05. After this action, Albright John P now owns 7,944 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, valued at $12,106 using the latest closing price.

Albright John P, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, purchase 4,255 shares at $16.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Albright John P is holding 7,199 shares at $68,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.05 for the present operating margin

+27.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc stands at +65.75. The total capital return value is set at 1.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.91. Equity return is now at value 2.99, with 1.33 for asset returns.

Based on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE), the company’s capital structure generated 104.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.14. Total debt to assets is 47.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.