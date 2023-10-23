Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is above average at 28.69x. The 36-month beta value for GOOGL is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 42 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GOOGL is $151.79, which is $14.86 above than the current price. The public float for GOOGL is 5.91B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. The average trading volume of GOOGL on October 23, 2023 was 27.33M shares.

GOOGL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has plunged by -1.56 when compared to previous closing price of 137.75, but the company has seen a -1.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-22 that Purveyors of technology top the list of the world’s most valuable companies. Alphabet briefly joined the $2 trillion club before the downturn, but a recovery in the digital ad market will fuel its next run.

GOOGL’s Market Performance

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) has seen a -1.28% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.96% gain in the past month and a 11.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for GOOGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.22% for GOOGL’s stock, with a 17.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOGL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GOOGL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GOOGL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $160 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOOGL Trading at 1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOGL fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.57. In addition, Alphabet Inc saw 53.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOGL starting from HENNESSY JOHN L, who sale 200 shares at the price of $139.93 back on Oct 10. After this action, HENNESSY JOHN L now owns 7,384 shares of Alphabet Inc, valued at $27,986 using the latest closing price.

RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR, the Senior Vice President of Alphabet Inc, sale 16,083 shares at $133.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR is holding 75,621 shares at $2,152,151 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.95 for the present operating margin

+55.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphabet Inc stands at +21.35. The total capital return value is set at 25.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.37. Equity return is now at value 23.33, with 16.51 for asset returns.

Based on Alphabet Inc (GOOGL), the company’s capital structure generated 11.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.48. Total debt to assets is 8.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.