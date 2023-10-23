Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 41 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alphabet Inc (GOOG) is $151.77, which is $13.69 above the current market price. The public float for GOOG is 5.40B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOOG on October 23, 2023 was 21.33M shares.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.61 compared to its previous closing price of 138.98. However, the company has seen a -1.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-22 that Purveyors of technology top the list of the world’s most valuable companies. Alphabet briefly joined the $2 trillion club before the downturn, but a recovery in the digital ad market will fuel its next run.

GOOG’s Market Performance

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) has experienced a -1.33% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.10% rise in the past month, and a 12.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for GOOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.26% for GOOG stock, with a simple moving average of 17.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GOOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOOG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $119 based on the research report published on January 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOOG Trading at 1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOG fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.66. In addition, Alphabet Inc saw 54.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOG starting from HENNESSY JOHN L, who sale 200 shares at the price of $139.93 back on Oct 10. After this action, HENNESSY JOHN L now owns 7,384 shares of Alphabet Inc, valued at $27,986 using the latest closing price.

RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR, the Senior Vice President of Alphabet Inc, sale 16,083 shares at $133.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR is holding 75,621 shares at $2,152,151 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.95 for the present operating margin

+55.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphabet Inc stands at +21.35. The total capital return value is set at 25.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.37. Equity return is now at value 23.33, with 16.51 for asset returns.

Based on Alphabet Inc (GOOG), the company’s capital structure generated 11.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.48. Total debt to assets is 8.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alphabet Inc (GOOG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.