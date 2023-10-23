Akumin Inc (AKU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Akumin Inc (NASDAQ: AKU) has surged by 0.41 when compared to previous closing price of 0.15, but the company has seen a -14.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Riadh Zine – Chairman & CEO David Kretschmer – CFO Conference Call Participants Noel Atkinson – Clarus Securities Rishi Parekh – JPMorgan Operator Good morning. My name is Lara, and I will be your conference operator today.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Akumin Inc (AKU) by analysts is $1.50, which is $1.35 above the current market price. The public float for AKU is 57.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.94% of that float. On October 23, 2023, the average trading volume of AKU was 1.28M shares.

AKU’s Market Performance

AKU stock saw an increase of -14.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.00% and a quarterly increase of -19.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.56% for Akumin Inc (AKU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.20% for AKU stock, with a simple moving average of -71.09% for the last 200 days.

AKU Trading at -0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.82%, as shares surge +2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKU fell by -14.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1508. In addition, Akumin Inc saw -79.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.31 for the present operating margin

+11.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akumin Inc stands at -20.91. The total capital return value is set at 2.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.81. Equity return is now at value -550.14, with -13.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akumin Inc (AKU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.