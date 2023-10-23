Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) has seen a -45.71% decrease in the past week, with a -9.52% drop in the past month, and a 193.44% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.82% for AHG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.70% for AHG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 85.55% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for AHG is at 0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for AHG is $9.00, The public float for AHG is 13.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.95% of that float. The average trading volume for AHG on October 23, 2023 was 189.94K shares.

AHG) stock’s latest price update

Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ: AHG)’s stock price has dropped by -24.00 in relation to previous closing price of 1.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -45.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AHG Trading at -1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.87%, as shares sank -7.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +187.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHG fell by -45.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +163.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3473. In addition, Akso Health Group ADR saw 152.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.19 for the present operating margin

+9.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akso Health Group ADR stands at -100.08. The total capital return value is set at -135.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.63. Equity return is now at value -128.02, with -37.81 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.