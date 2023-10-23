Agenus Inc (AGEN) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, AGEN stock has gone down by -14.84%, with a monthly decline of -24.86% and a quarterly plunge of -42.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.47% for Agenus Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.97% for AGEN’s stock, with a -46.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Agenus Inc (AGEN) is $7.66, which is $6.77 above the current market price. The public float for AGEN is 370.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AGEN on October 23, 2023 was 3.93M shares.

AGEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) has decreased by -7.14 when compared to last closing price of 0.96.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-06 that AGEN has chosen to focus its efforts on botensilimab and balstilimab, postponing its other clinical and preclinical programs. A 25% workforce reduction and focus on its most promising pipeline members will help to save ~$40M in costs through the end of 2023. An update on the botensilimab/balstilimab program is expected on October 22, which provides a near-term catalyst for the company.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGEN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AGEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGEN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $8 based on the research report published on June 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGEN Trading at -26.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.35%, as shares sank -24.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN fell by -14.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0626. In addition, Agenus Inc saw -62.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGEN starting from AGENUS INC, who purchase 429 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Oct 16. After this action, AGENUS INC now owns 21,772,863 shares of Agenus Inc, valued at $472 using the latest closing price.

AGENUS INC, the 10% Owner of Agenus Inc, purchase 19,373 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that AGENUS INC is holding 21,772,434 shares at $21,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGEN

Equity return is now at value -1998.16, with -62.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Agenus Inc (AGEN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.