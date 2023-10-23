Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) is $16.67, which is -$1.9 below the current market price. The public float for AFRM is 221.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AFRM on October 23, 2023 was 14.27M shares.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 18.29. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that OSCR, IMGN, AFRM, ACVA and SOLO have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on October 20, 2023.

AFRM’s Market Performance

AFRM’s stock has risen by 1.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.12% and a quarterly rise of 6.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.26% for Affirm Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.42% for AFRM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AFRM Trading at -5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares sank -9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.20. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc saw 88.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from GIC Private Ltd, who sale 203,905 shares at the price of $15.42 back on Jul 05. After this action, GIC Private Ltd now owns 11,887,747 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc, valued at $3,144,215 using the latest closing price.

Rabois Keith, the Director of Affirm Holdings Inc, sale 17,286 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Rabois Keith is holding 0 shares at $192,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.81 for the present operating margin

+83.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc stands at -62.05. Equity return is now at value -38.25, with -13.03 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.