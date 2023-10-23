Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.14 compared to its previous closing price of 0.89. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-21 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage company that aims to establish gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases, today announced that Adverum Biotechnologies will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADVM is 0.75.

The public float for ADVM is 88.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. On October 23, 2023, ADVM’s average trading volume was 312.74K shares.

ADVM’s Market Performance

ADVM stock saw a decrease of -1.87% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -38.05% and a quarterly a decrease of -52.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.73% for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.27% for ADVM’s stock, with a -18.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADVM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ADVM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADVM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $4 based on the research report published on July 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ADVM Trading at -35.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.49%, as shares sank -42.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADVM fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1838. In addition, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc saw 65.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADVM starting from Seyedkazemi Setareh, who sale 6,201 shares at the price of $1.52 back on Sep 15. After this action, Seyedkazemi Setareh now owns 47,674 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, valued at $9,429 using the latest closing price.

Rubinstein Linda M, the Chief Financial Officer of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Rubinstein Linda M is holding 100,000 shares at $145,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADVM

The total capital return value is set at -43.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.64. Equity return is now at value -71.11, with -43.30 for asset returns.

Based on Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM), the company’s capital structure generated 58.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.04. Total debt to assets is 34.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -5.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.