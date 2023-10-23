Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by analysts is $168.04, which is $21.81 above the current market price. The public float for ABBV is 1.76B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. On October 23, 2023, the average trading volume of ABBV was 4.49M shares.

ABBV) stock’s latest price update

Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV)’s stock price has increased by 0.49 compared to its previous closing price of 145.52. However, the company has seen a -1.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that AbbVie (ABBV) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

ABBV’s Market Performance

Abbvie Inc (ABBV) has seen a -1.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.69% decline in the past month and a 2.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for ABBV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.17% for ABBV stock, with a simple moving average of -1.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABBV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABBV stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ABBV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ABBV in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $150 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABBV Trading at -2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABBV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABBV fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.15. In addition, Abbvie Inc saw -9.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABBV starting from GONZALEZ RICHARD A, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $148.58 back on Aug 01. After this action, GONZALEZ RICHARD A now owns 565,294 shares of Abbvie Inc, valued at $8,914,800 using the latest closing price.

GONZALEZ RICHARD A, the CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND CEO of Abbvie Inc, sale 18,500 shares at $149.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that GONZALEZ RICHARD A is holding 625,294 shares at $2,759,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABBV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.93 for the present operating margin

+71.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbvie Inc stands at +20.29. The total capital return value is set at 25.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.97. Equity return is now at value 62.83, with 6.21 for asset returns.

Based on Abbvie Inc (ABBV), the company’s capital structure generated 372.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.82. Total debt to assets is 46.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 347.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Abbvie Inc (ABBV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.