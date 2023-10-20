ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 55.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) by analysts is $24.89, which is $9.29 above the current market price. The public float for ZI is 303.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.59% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of ZI was 6.49M shares.

ZI) stock’s latest price update

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI)’s stock price has dropped by -0.53 in relation to previous closing price of 17.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-16 that VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, today announced that it will publish financial results for the third quarter 2023 following the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, October 30, 2023. The news release and any accompanying materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of ZoomInfo’s website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/. On that day, ZoomInfo management will host a conference call and webcast.

ZI’s Market Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has experienced a -0.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.52% rise in the past month, and a -36.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for ZI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.35% for ZI’s stock, with a -25.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ZI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZI Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +8.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.67. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw -43.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from Dasdan Ali, who sale 11,977 shares at the price of $17.27 back on Sep 14. After this action, Dasdan Ali now owns 35,929 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $206,800 using the latest closing price.

Cadambi Sriprasadh, the Chief Accounting Officer of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 9,218 shares at $18.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Cadambi Sriprasadh is holding 0 shares at $167,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+80.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at +5.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 5.53, with 1.74 for asset returns.

Based on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), the company’s capital structure generated 57.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.64. Total debt to assets is 18.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.