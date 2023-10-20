XORTX Therapeutics Inc’s (XRTX) Stock: A -23.61% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, XRTX stock has gone down by -0.29%, with a monthly decline of -45.23% and a quarterly plunge of -48.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.07% for XORTX Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.61% for XRTX’s stock, with a -44.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The public float for XRTX is 16.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XRTX on October 20, 2023 was 71.43K shares.

XRTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of XORTX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XRTX) has increased by 34.23 when compared to last closing price of 0.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.29% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-01-19 that There’s great news circulating about Xortx Therapeutics (NASDAQ: XRTX ) today. In a clinical study, XORLO, Xortx’s orally administered brand of oxypurinol, demonstrated a “substantial increase” in bioavailability.

XRTX Trading at -37.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.18%, as shares sank -47.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRTX fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4408. In addition, XORTX Therapeutics Inc saw -56.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XRTX

Equity return is now at value -81.35, with -67.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.