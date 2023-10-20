Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: XHR) is 24.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XHR is 1.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) is $14.29, which is $3.68 above the current market price. The public float for XHR is 105.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.23% of that float. On October 20, 2023, XHR’s average trading volume was 740.75K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

XHR) stock’s latest price update

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: XHR)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.02 in comparison to its previous close of 11.73, however, the company has experienced a 1.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-13 that ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) (“Xenia” or the “Company”) will report financial results for the third quarter 2023 after the market closes on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

XHR’s Market Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) has experienced a 1.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.34% drop in the past month, and a -5.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for XHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.04% for XHR’s stock, with a -8.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XHR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for XHR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for XHR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on March 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XHR Trading at -0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XHR rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.74. In addition, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc saw -11.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.92 for the present operating margin

+14.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc stands at +5.60. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.92. Equity return is now at value 3.75, with 1.75 for asset returns.

Based on Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR), the company’s capital structure generated 100.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.14. Total debt to assets is 47.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.