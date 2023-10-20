WW International Inc (WW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW) has decreased by -13.40 when compared to last closing price of 11.68.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-19 that NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or “the Company”) will release its results for the third quarter 2023 after market close on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WW International Inc (WW) is $12.60, which is $2.49 above the current market price. The public float for WW is 76.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WW on October 20, 2023 was 4.56M shares.

WW’s Market Performance

The stock of WW International Inc (WW) has seen a -9.61% decrease in the past week, with a -11.89% drop in the past month, and a 22.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.99% for WW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.11% for WW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 37.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WW stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for WW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WW in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WW Trading at -4.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.07%, as shares surge +4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WW fell by -9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +158.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.03. In addition, WW International Inc saw 162.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WW starting from KELLY DENIS F, who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $6.86 back on May 11. After this action, KELLY DENIS F now owns 96,921 shares of WW International Inc, valued at $109,760 using the latest closing price.

Westend S.A., the 10% Owner of WW International Inc, sale 14,818,300 shares at $7.15 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Westend S.A. is holding 0 shares at $105,950,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.24 for the present operating margin

+60.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for WW International Inc stands at -24.15. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WW International Inc (WW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.