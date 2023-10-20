WNS Holdings Limited ADR (WNS) Stock Showcases -18.63% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, WNS stock has gone down by -17.28%, with a monthly decline of -18.63% and a quarterly plunge of -21.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.35% for WNS Holdings Limited ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.63% for WNS stock, with a simple moving average of -27.94% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for WNS Holdings Limited ADR (NYSE: WNS) is above average at 21.10x. The 36-month beta value for WNS is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WNS is $84.30, which is $37.12 above than the current price. The public float for WNS is 41.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. The average trading volume of WNS on October 20, 2023 was 226.86K shares.

WNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of WNS Holdings Limited ADR (NYSE: WNS) has plunged by -18.65 when compared to previous closing price of 68.69, but the company has seen a -17.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-19 that WNS Holdings announced better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results but lowered its full-year revenue outlook. The company blamed its reduction on lower volume commitments from some clients, lower project revenues, and a delayed ramp of its large insurance captive.

Analysts’ Opinion of WNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WNS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WNS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WNS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $82 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WNS Trading at -15.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares sank -17.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNS fell by -17.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.10. In addition, WNS Holdings Limited ADR saw -30.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.58 for the present operating margin

+32.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for WNS Holdings Limited ADR stands at +11.22. The total capital return value is set at 15.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.67. Equity return is now at value 18.33, with 10.35 for asset returns.

Based on WNS Holdings Limited ADR (WNS), the company’s capital structure generated 46.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.73. Total debt to assets is 24.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In summary, WNS Holdings Limited ADR (WNS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.