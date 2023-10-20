What Recent Market Trends Mean for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd’s (STBX) Stock

In the past week, STBX stock has gone down by -15.67%, with a monthly decline of -14.87% and a quarterly plunge of -77.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.96% for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.79% for STBX’s stock, with a -68.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for STBX is 21.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STBX on October 20, 2023 was 156.14K shares.

STBX) stock’s latest price update

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: STBX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.61 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-03-26 that Two new Breakout Stocks for Week 13 with better than 10% short-term upside and a Dow 30 Pick. Average cumulative returns for 2023 are +47.4% YTD. The Momentum Gauges® continue negative in bear funds from Mar 7th led by BNKD +62.4%. Last week peak gains were RIOT +31.0%, SVM +15.9%, NVDA +6.3%.

STBX Trading at -52.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares sank -16.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STBX fell by -15.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0162. In addition, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd saw -67.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.58 for the present operating margin

+98.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd stands at +45.72. The total capital return value is set at 343.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 247.09.

Based on Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (STBX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.49. Total debt to assets is 7.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.87.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (STBX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.