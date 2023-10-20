What Recent Market Trends Mean for Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s (PSLV) Stock

In the past week, PSLV stock has gone up by 4.69%, with a monthly decline of -1.64% and a quarterly plunge of -7.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for Sprott Physical Silver Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.97% for PSLV stock, with a simple moving average of -2.27% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PSLV is 0.60.

The public float for PSLV is 501.78M and currently, short sellers hold a – of that float. On October 20, 2023, PSLV’s average trading volume was 2.72M shares.

PSLV) stock’s latest price update

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.77 in relation to its previous close of 7.75. However, the company has experienced a 4.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. ETF Trends reported 2023-10-03 that Silver serving as a store of value as a precious metal and its industrial usage is helping buoy prices. This is despite the macroeconomic headwinds it’s been facing for much of the year.

PSLV Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV rose by +4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.58. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw -5.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.