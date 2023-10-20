What Recent Market Trends Mean for Enphase Energy Inc’s (ENPH) Stock

The stock of Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has seen a -6.97% decrease in the past week, with a -6.51% drop in the past month, and a -34.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.72% for ENPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.66% for ENPH stock, with a simple moving average of -33.90% for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ENPH is 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ENPH is $169.68, which is $71.48 above the current price. The public float for ENPH is 131.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENPH on October 20, 2023 was 3.74M shares.

ENPH) stock’s latest price update

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH)’s stock price has plunge by -6.41relation to previous closing price of 123.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.97% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-19 that In the ever-shifting Standards and Practices (S&P) 500 Index, where giants often dominate the spotlight, it’s easy to overlook the hidden gems that quietly craft their path to greatness. The article lists three overlooked S&P 500 stocks that are worthy of your attention.

ENPH Trading at -7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -7.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH fell by -6.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.12. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc saw -56.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from Rodgers Thurman J, who purchase 32,600 shares at the price of $122.76 back on Sep 14. After this action, Rodgers Thurman J now owns 85,200 shares of Enphase Energy Inc, valued at $4,001,927 using the latest closing price.

RANHOFF DAVID A, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Enphase Energy Inc, sale 1,791 shares at $175.10 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that RANHOFF DAVID A is holding 82,644 shares at $313,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.42 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc stands at +17.05. The total capital return value is set at 24.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 80.45, with 19.40 for asset returns.

Based on Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH), the company’s capital structure generated 159.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.43. Total debt to assets is 42.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.