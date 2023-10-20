Western Union Company (WU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has decreased by -0.08 when compared to last closing price of 13.25.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-11 that DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Devin McGranahan and Chief Financial Officer Matt Cagwin will host a webcast and conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 results on Oct. 25, at 4:30 p.m. ET. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET the same day. The webcast and presentation will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com. Registration for the event is required,.

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WU is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WU is $13.07, which is -$0.17 below the current market price. The public float for WU is 372.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.43% of that float. The average trading volume for WU on October 20, 2023 was 4.43M shares.

WU’s Market Performance

The stock of Western Union Company (WU) has seen a 1.15% increase in the past week, with a 2.16% rise in the past month, and a 8.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for WU.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.75% for WU’s stock, with a 7.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WU Trading at 4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.16. In addition, Western Union Company saw -3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WU starting from JOERRES JEFFREY A, who purchase 7,745 shares at the price of $12.84 back on Nov 07. After this action, JOERRES JEFFREY A now owns 167,337 shares of Western Union Company, valued at $99,463 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.19 for the present operating margin

+37.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Union Company stands at +20.37. The total capital return value is set at 26.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.98. Equity return is now at value 139.80, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Western Union Company (WU), the company’s capital structure generated 581.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.33. Total debt to assets is 32.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 535.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Union Company (WU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.