Vroom Inc. (VRM) Stock Experiences -17.95% Monthly Change

In the past week, VRM stock has gone down by -7.93%, with a monthly decline of -17.95% and a quarterly plunge of -57.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.82% for Vroom Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.83% for VRM’s stock, with a -22.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for VRM is also noteworthy at 2.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VRM is $1.08, which is $0.16 above than the current price. The public float for VRM is 120.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.19% of that float. The average trading volume of VRM on October 20, 2023 was 3.66M shares.

VRM stock's latest price update

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.29 in comparison to its previous close of 0.90, however, the company has experienced a -7.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-03 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Vroom management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the conference call, pleas.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for VRM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VRM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $2 based on the research report published on November 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VRM Trading at -22.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.66%, as shares sank -16.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRM fell by -7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0385. In addition, Vroom Inc. saw -11.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRM starting from Zakowicz Agnieszka, who sale 152 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Oct 16. After this action, Zakowicz Agnieszka now owns 371,650 shares of Vroom Inc., valued at $154 using the latest closing price.

Krakowiak Robert R., the Chief Financial Officer of Vroom Inc., sale 7,399 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Krakowiak Robert R. is holding 1,362,927 shares at $9,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.08 for the present operating margin

+8.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vroom Inc. stands at -23.19. The total capital return value is set at -22.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.15. Equity return is now at value -40.26, with -8.98 for asset returns.

Based on Vroom Inc. (VRM), the company’s capital structure generated 207.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.47. Total debt to assets is 60.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Vroom Inc. (VRM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.