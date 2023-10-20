Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VSTO is 0.76.

The public float for VSTO is 55.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSTO on October 20, 2023 was 614.91K shares.

VSTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) has plunged by -0.65 when compared to previous closing price of 24.61, but the company has seen a -23.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Vista Outdoor (VSTO) inks a deal to sell its Sporting Products business. Given the challenging macro conditions, the company lowers its fiscal 2024 guidance.

VSTO’s Market Performance

Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) has seen a -23.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.68% decline in the past month and a -15.89% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for VSTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.79% for VSTO’s stock, with a -13.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VSTO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VSTO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $26 based on the research report published on September 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VSTO Trading at -18.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares sank -23.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTO fell by -23.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.50. In addition, Vista Outdoor Inc saw 0.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTO starting from Robinson Michael D, who sale 4,159 shares at the price of $27.76 back on Jun 07. After this action, Robinson Michael D now owns 21,430 shares of Vista Outdoor Inc, valued at $115,454 using the latest closing price.

Crandell Bradford E, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Vista Outdoor Inc, sale 3,954 shares at $26.36 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Crandell Bradford E is holding 56,690 shares at $104,227 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTO

Equity return is now at value -6.39, with -2.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.