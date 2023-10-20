Virios Therapeutics Inc (VIRI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Virios Therapeutics Inc (VIRI) has gone down by -20.96% for the week, with a -39.61% drop in the past month and a -71.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.12% for VIRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.60% for VIRI’s stock, with a -34.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for VIRI is also noteworthy at 2.01.

The average price estimated by analysts for VIRI is $12.00, which is $11.38 above than the current price. The public float for VIRI is 14.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. The average trading volume of VIRI on October 20, 2023 was 430.86K shares.

Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VIRI)’s stock price has gone decline by -17.00 in comparison to its previous close of 0.74, however, the company has experienced a -20.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-12 that ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRI) (the “Company”), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat debilitating chronic diseases such as fibromyalgia and Long-COVID, announced today that Greg Duncan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the annual ThinkEquity Conference on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 11:00 am ET in New York, NY.

VIRI Trading at -38.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.14%, as shares sank -34.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRI fell by -20.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +157.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8347. In addition, Virios Therapeutics Inc saw 161.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRI starting from Pridgen William, who purchase 15,335 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Aug 21. After this action, Pridgen William now owns 52,045 shares of Virios Therapeutics Inc, valued at $19,992 using the latest closing price.

Duncan Gregory Scott, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Virios Therapeutics Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Duncan Gregory Scott is holding 57,461 shares at $31,245 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRI

Equity return is now at value -128.07, with -106.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Virios Therapeutics Inc (VIRI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.