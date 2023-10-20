VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS)’s stock price has dropped by -4.69 in relation to previous closing price of 5.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -28.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-18 that The Vietnamese automaker’s stock keeps crashing. Is VFS stock a buy now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VFS is at 0.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VFS is $11.00, The public float for VFS is 31.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.82% of that float. The average trading volume for VFS on October 20, 2023 was 4.33M shares.

VFS’s Market Performance

VFS stock saw a decrease of -28.70% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -66.90% and a quarterly a decrease of -44.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.41% for VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -41.94% for VFS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -55.51% for the last 200 days.

VFS Trading at -72.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.81%, as shares sank -63.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFS fell by -28.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.30. In addition, VinFast Auto Ltd. saw -43.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VFS

The total capital return value is set at -2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 3.38, with -42.76 for asset returns.

Based on VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.