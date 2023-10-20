VF Corp. (VFC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VF Corp. (VFC) is $22.47, which is $4.44 above the current market price. The public float for VFC is 367.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VFC on October 20, 2023 was 7.28M shares.

VFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC) has decreased by -0.64 when compared to last closing price of 18.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a 21.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investopedia reported 2023-10-17 that VF Corp. (VFC) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 Tuesday after activist investor Engaged Capital took a major stake in the apparel retailer and outlined plans to boost its performance.

VFC’s Market Performance

VF Corp. (VFC) has seen a 21.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.86% gain in the past month and a -4.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.37% for VFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.85% for VFC’s stock, with a -13.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VFC Trading at 1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares surge +5.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC rose by +21.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.79. In addition, VF Corp. saw -32.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from Carucci Richard, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $19.09 back on Aug 09. After this action, Carucci Richard now owns 162,699 shares of VF Corp., valued at $763,644 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Carol L, the Director of VF Corp., purchase 7,109 shares at $21.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Roberts Carol L is holding 7,109 shares at $149,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.76 for the present operating margin

+51.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for VF Corp. stands at +1.02. The total capital return value is set at 9.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.25. Equity return is now at value 3.86, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Based on VF Corp. (VFC), the company’s capital structure generated 280.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.69. Total debt to assets is 58.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 236.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VF Corp. (VFC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.