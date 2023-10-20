Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) is $7.50, which is $6.07 above the current market price. The public float for VTNR is 81.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VTNR on October 20, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

The stock price of Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VTNR) has dropped by -2.06 compared to previous close of 4.86. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-11 that Vertex Energy has made progress in its renewable diesel project, with Q2 2023 revenues beating estimates and a focus on performance management for H2 2023. The company has transformed into a significant renewable fuel producer, completing its renewable diesel conversion project and planning to lower carbon dioxide emissions and raise hydrogen production. Demand for renewable diesel is increasing, driven by the enactment of the Low Carbon Fuel Standard in California, and production milestones have been achieved at Vertex Energy’s mobile refinery.

VTNR’s Market Performance

Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) has experienced a 1.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.56% drop in the past month, and a -27.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.54% for VTNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.95% for VTNR’s stock, with a -27.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VTNR Trading at 3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares surge +2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTNR rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.50. In addition, Vertex Energy Inc saw -23.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTNR starting from Rhame James Gary, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $6.33 back on May 12. After this action, Rhame James Gary now owns 14,648 shares of Vertex Energy Inc, valued at $25,310 using the latest closing price.

Cowart Benjamin P, the CEO and President of Vertex Energy Inc, sale 66,666 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Cowart Benjamin P is holding 5,450,608 shares at $533,328 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.89 for the present operating margin

+9.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Energy Inc stands at -0.61. The total capital return value is set at 38.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.56. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -2.36 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR), the company’s capital structure generated 245.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.06. Total debt to assets is 53.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 140.13 and the total asset turnover is 5.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.