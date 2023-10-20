Versus Systems Inc (VS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Versus Systems Inc (VS) is $0.68, which is $0.32 above the current market price. The public float for VS is 9.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VS on October 20, 2023 was 4.50M shares.

Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VS)’s stock price has decreased by -9.23 compared to its previous closing price of 0.20. However, the company has seen a -44.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-13 that Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS, CSE:VS) announced on Friday that its reasonable best efforts public offering of 13,043,490 shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an additional 13,043,490 shares will be priced at $0.23 per share and accompanying warrant. The company said the warrants have an exercise price of $0.23 per share, are immediately exercisable upon issuance, and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

VS’s Market Performance

Versus Systems Inc (VS) has experienced a -44.10% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -40.52% drop in the past month, and a -57.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 44.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 35.58% for VS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.22% for VS stock, with a simple moving average of -65.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2 based on the research report published on December 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VS Trading at -33.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 35.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 44.26%, as shares sank -33.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VS fell by -44.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2286. In addition, Versus Systems Inc saw -62.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1238.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Versus Systems Inc stands at -1769.82. The total capital return value is set at -106.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.08. Equity return is now at value -100.93, with -123.89 for asset returns.

Based on Versus Systems Inc (VS), the company’s capital structure generated 23.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Versus Systems Inc (VS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.