VEON Ltd ADR (VEON) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

VEON Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: VEON) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.00 compared to its previous closing price of 15.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-13 that VEON Ltd. VEON, +0.36% VEON, +5.84% has finalized a sale agreement to exit Russia, the Netherlands-based internet services provider announced Wednesday. The company has agreed with the buyer, which is owned by certain senior members of the PJSC Vimpelcom management team, amendments to the sale and purchase agreement for its Russian operations.

The price-to-earnings ratio for VEON Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: VEON) is above average at 2.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VEON Ltd ADR (VEON) is $35.00, which is $47.7 above the current market price. The public float for VEON is 70.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VEON on October 20, 2023 was 48.75K shares.

VEON’s Market Performance

VEON’s stock has seen a -8.65% decrease for the week, with a -16.84% drop in the past month and a -10.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.85% for VEON Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.15% for VEON’s stock, with a -9.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VEON Trading at -8.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares sank -16.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEON fell by -8.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.11. In addition, VEON Ltd ADR saw 31.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VEON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.07 for the present operating margin

+66.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for VEON Ltd ADR stands at +17.47. The total capital return value is set at 9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.72. Equity return is now at value 137.51, with 6.15 for asset returns.

Based on VEON Ltd ADR (VEON), the company’s capital structure generated 1,437.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.50. Total debt to assets is 54.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 937.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VEON Ltd ADR (VEON) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.