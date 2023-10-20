Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 9 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) is $23.57, which is -$2.86 below the current market price. The public float for UPST is 71.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 38.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPST on October 20, 2023 was 8.18M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

UPST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) has dropped by -0.45 compared to previous close of 26.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-19 that Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST ) provides a platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline and (hopefully) improve the lending process. Some folks might want to buy UPST stock because they envision a robust future for this type of technology.

UPST’s Market Performance

UPST’s stock has fallen by -3.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.17% and a quarterly drop of -50.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.31% for Upstart Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.32% for UPST’s stock, with a -0.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UPST Trading at -11.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares sank -1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST fell by -3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.58. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc saw 101.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Datta Sanjay, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $27.35 back on Oct 16. After this action, Datta Sanjay now owns 392,764 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc, valued at $27,350 using the latest closing price.

Gu Paul, the Chief Technology Offier of Upstart Holdings Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $30.05 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Gu Paul is holding 867,576 shares at $150,266 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.52 for the present operating margin

+98.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc stands at -12.90. The total capital return value is set at -6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.51. Equity return is now at value -38.55, with -14.61 for asset returns.

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST), the company’s capital structure generated 161.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.79. Total debt to assets is 56.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.