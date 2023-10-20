Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (AMEX: UUU)’s stock price has gone rise by 27.31 in comparison to its previous close of 2.16, however, the company has experienced a 18.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-02-19 that How fundamental analysis helps investing in penny stocks The post The Role of Fundamental Analysis in Penny Stock Investing appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (AMEX: UUU) is 6.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UUU is 1.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for UUU is 2.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% of that float. On October 20, 2023, UUU’s average trading volume was 26.71K shares.

UUU’s Market Performance

UUU stock saw an increase of 18.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.84% and a quarterly increase of -6.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.36% for Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.53% for UUU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UUU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UUU stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for UUU by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for UUU in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.86 based on the research report published on January 15, 2013 of the previous year 2013.

UUU Trading at 12.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares surge +14.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUU rose by +27.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.44. In addition, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. saw 35.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.39 for the present operating margin

+28.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Security Instruments, Inc. stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 12.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.72. Equity return is now at value 19.72, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU), the company’s capital structure generated 33.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.96. Total debt to assets is 21.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 2.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.