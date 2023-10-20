United States Steel Corp. (X) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.36 in comparison to its previous close of 32.46, however, the company has experienced a -4.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that U.S. Steel (X) and DuPont create a maintenance-free roofing solution using GALVALUME and Tedlar PVF film for the first time.

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United States Steel Corp. (X) is $29.67, which is $0.88 above the current market price. The public float for X is 219.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of X on October 20, 2023 was 9.59M shares.

X’s Market Performance

The stock of United States Steel Corp. (X) has seen a -4.62% decrease in the past week, with a 1.91% rise in the past month, and a 32.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for X.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.95% for X’s stock, with a 19.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of X

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for X stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for X by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for X in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

X Trading at 2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought X to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, X fell by -4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.70. In addition, United States Steel Corp. saw 27.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at X starting from Brown Daniel R, who sale 4,860 shares at the price of $33.00 back on Oct 02. After this action, Brown Daniel R now owns 96,968 shares of United States Steel Corp., valued at $160,380 using the latest closing price.

Buckiso Scott D, the SVP & Chief Mfg Officer – NAFR of United States Steel Corp., sale 8,970 shares at $31.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Buckiso Scott D is holding 106,854 shares at $279,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for X

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.05 for the present operating margin

+15.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Steel Corp. stands at +11.97. The total capital return value is set at 21.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.53. Equity return is now at value 12.81, with 6.67 for asset returns.

Based on United States Steel Corp. (X), the company’s capital structure generated 40.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.79. Total debt to assets is 21.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, United States Steel Corp. (X) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.