Understanding the 4.01% Volatility Levels of BRF S.A. ADR’s (BRFS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) has seen a -3.77% decrease in the past week, with a 4.08% gain in the past month, and a 9.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for BRFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.15% for BRFS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.60% for the last 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRFS is 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BRFS is $2.16, which is $0.15 above the current price. The public float for BRFS is 1.08B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRFS on October 20, 2023 was 4.36M shares.

BRFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE: BRFS) has dropped by -0.49 compared to previous close of 2.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-16 that BRF’s stock price has shown volatility, rebounding after two difficult years due to high global corn and soy prices. Positive trends for BRF include a decrease in commodity prices, potential sale of non-core assets, and a shift in poultry protein supply-demand dynamics. BRF reported a net loss in Q2 2023, but Brazilian operations demonstrated margin growth and robust cash generation.

BRFS Trading at 2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +7.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS fell by -3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.05. In addition, BRF S.A. ADR saw 29.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+14.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRF S.A. ADR stands at -5.79. The total capital return value is set at 1.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.45. Equity return is now at value -31.78, with -6.08 for asset returns.

Based on BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS), the company’s capital structure generated 235.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.21. Total debt to assets is 45.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 195.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.