Troika Media Group Inc (TRKA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRKA is 2.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Troika Media Group Inc (TRKA) is $37.50, which is $36.42 above the current market price. The public float for TRKA is 15.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.05% of that float. On October 20, 2023, TRKA’s average trading volume was 645.47K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

TRKA) stock’s latest price update

Troika Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: TRKA)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.93 in comparison to its previous close of 1.01, however, the company has experienced a -6.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that Troika Media Group’s (NASDAQ: TRKA ) bad week keeps getting worse. A few days ago, former CEO Sadiq (Sid) Toama submitted a letter to Troika’s board of directors challenging his recent termination.

TRKA’s Market Performance

Troika Media Group Inc (TRKA) has experienced a -6.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.86% rise in the past month, and a -54.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.00% for TRKA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.51% for TRKA’s stock, with a -71.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRKA Trading at -13.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.63%, as shares surge +2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRKA fell by -6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0980. In addition, Troika Media Group Inc saw -62.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRKA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.26 for the present operating margin

+21.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Troika Media Group Inc stands at -33.24. The total capital return value is set at -29.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.38. Equity return is now at value -204.82, with -43.19 for asset returns.

Based on Troika Media Group Inc (TRKA), the company’s capital structure generated 913.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.14. Total debt to assets is 46.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 872.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Troika Media Group Inc (TRKA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.