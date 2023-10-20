Trinseo PLC (TSE) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Trinseo PLC (TSE) has seen a -3.42% decrease in the past week, with a -29.56% drop in the past month, and a -65.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.90% for TSE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.33% for TSE’s stock, with a -63.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for TSE is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TSE is $11.83, which is $45.78 above than the current price. The public float for TSE is 34.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. The average trading volume of TSE on October 20, 2023 was 890.30K shares.

The stock of Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) has decreased by -11.27 when compared to last closing price of 7.01.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-12 that WAYNE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $TSE–Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, November 6 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Commenting on results will be Frank Bozich, President and Chief Executive Officer, David Stasse, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Andy Myers, Director of Investor Relations. The conference call will include introductory comments fol.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TSE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TSE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $9 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSE Trading at -32.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares sank -28.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSE fell by -3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.22. In addition, Trinseo PLC saw -72.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSE starting from Stasse David Phillip, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $8.89 back on Sep 14. After this action, Stasse David Phillip now owns 105,552 shares of Trinseo PLC, valued at $133,350 using the latest closing price.

Desmond Jeanmarie F., the Director of Trinseo PLC, purchase 2,500 shares at $7.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Desmond Jeanmarie F. is holding 19,128 shares at $19,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.54 for the present operating margin

+5.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trinseo PLC stands at -8.62. The total capital return value is set at -0.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.87. Equity return is now at value -186.11, with -22.30 for asset returns.

Based on Trinseo PLC (TSE), the company’s capital structure generated 569.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.07. Total debt to assets is 63.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 561.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Trinseo PLC (TSE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.