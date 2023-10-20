Trevena Inc (TRVN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Trevena Inc (TRVN) has gone up by 19.96% for the week, with a -1.59% drop in the past month and a -29.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.66% for TRVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.51% for TRVN’s stock, with a -33.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRVN is 1.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Trevena Inc (TRVN) is $4.00, which is $3.32 above the current market price. The public float for TRVN is 13.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.89% of that float. On October 20, 2023, TRVN’s average trading volume was 809.26K shares.

TRVN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) has increased by 13.17 when compared to last closing price of 0.60.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-05 that Tap five stocks with increasing P/E ratios to try out a different approach. These stocks include OpGen (OPGN), The RealReal (REAL), Trevena (TRVN), ChargePoint (CHPT) and Caterpillar (CAT).

TRVN Trading at -8.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.42%, as shares surge +2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRVN rose by +19.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6044. In addition, Trevena Inc saw -52.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRVN

The total capital return value is set at -105.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.84. Equity return is now at value -166.70, with -73.55 for asset returns.

Based on Trevena Inc (TRVN), the company’s capital structure generated 126.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.89. Total debt to assets is 40.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Trevena Inc (TRVN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.