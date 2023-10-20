TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) has seen a -10.72% decrease in the past week, with a -39.80% drop in the past month, and a -83.38% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.03% for RNAZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.59% for RNAZ’s stock, with a -92.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for RNAZ is at -0.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RNAZ is $12.00, which is $11.6 above the current market price. The public float for RNAZ is 3.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.27% of that float. The average trading volume for RNAZ on October 20, 2023 was 3.50M shares.

RNAZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ) has decreased by -4.54 when compared to last closing price of 0.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.72% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-26 that TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RNAZ ) stock is falling hard on Tuesday after the medical company announced a public share offering. According to a press release, TransCode Therapeutics is offering 15.7 million shares of RNAZ stock for 51 cents each.

RNAZ Trading at -62.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.92%, as shares sank -42.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNAZ fell by -10.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5924. In addition, TransCode Therapeutics Inc saw -97.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNAZ starting from Dudley Robert Michael, who purchase 98,000 shares at the price of $0.51 back on Sep 28. After this action, Dudley Robert Michael now owns 180,262 shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc, valued at $49,980 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Thomas A, the Chief Financial Officer of TransCode Therapeutics Inc, purchase 49,350 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Fitzgerald Thomas A is holding 56,318 shares at $25,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNAZ

The total capital return value is set at -157.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.57. Equity return is now at value -255.94, with -185.48 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.