TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP)’s stock price has increased by 9.07 compared to its previous closing price of 4.74. However, the company has seen a 9.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-21 that Despite the opacity of China’s economy, small-cap Chinese stocks continue to attract attention, according to Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

The price-to-earnings ratio for TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) is 53.85x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TOP is -0.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TOP is 3.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.43% of that float. On October 20, 2023, TOP’s average trading volume was 830.13K shares.

TOP’s Market Performance

TOP’s stock has seen a 9.77% increase for the week, with a -4.44% drop in the past month and a -31.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.54% for TOP Financial Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.77% for TOP’s stock, with a -29.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOP Trading at -4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.93%, as shares surge +0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP rose by +9.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.84. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw 5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.37 for the present operating margin

+69.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOP Financial Group Limited stands at +35.04. The total capital return value is set at 14.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.73.

Based on TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.