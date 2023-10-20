Toast Inc’s (TOST) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, TOST stock has gone down by -0.17%, with a monthly decline of -6.85% and a quarterly plunge of -18.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for Toast Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.46% for TOST stock, with a simple moving average of -12.25% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for TOST is also noteworthy at 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TOST is $23.94, which is $6.78 above than the current price. The public float for TOST is 308.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.21% of that float. The average trading volume of TOST on October 20, 2023 was 7.48M shares.

TOST) stock’s latest price update

Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST)’s stock price has plunge by 0.06relation to previous closing price of 17.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.17% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-18 that A difficult week seems to be getting worse for restaurant technology producer Toast (NYSE: TOST ). Indeed, shares are falling today on news that CEO Christopher Comparato has offloaded a large chunk of TOST stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $16 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TOST Trading at -11.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares sank -3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.04. In addition, Toast Inc saw -1.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Comparato Christopher P, who sale 58,000 shares at the price of $17.79 back on Oct 16. After this action, Comparato Christopher P now owns 159,029 shares of Toast Inc, valued at $1,031,994 using the latest closing price.

Matlock James Michael, the Principal Accounting Officer of Toast Inc, sale 1,089 shares at $17.78 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Matlock James Michael is holding 29,973 shares at $19,359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -33.74, with -21.21 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Toast Inc (TOST) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.