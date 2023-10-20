The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Playtika Holding Corp’s (PLTK) Stock

The stock of Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) has gone down by -10.82% for the week, with a -16.90% drop in the past month and a -31.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.57% for PLTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.19% for PLTK stock, with a simple moving average of -19.60% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) is 10.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PLTK is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) is $13.43, which is $5.02 above the current market price. The public float for PLTK is 366.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. On October 20, 2023, PLTK’s average trading volume was 1.12M shares.

PLTK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) has plunged by -11.57 when compared to previous closing price of 9.51, but the company has seen a -10.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-18 that HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the third quarter 2023 before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTK stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PLTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLTK in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $15.80 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLTK Trading at -13.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -14.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTK fell by -10.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.51. In addition, Playtika Holding Corp saw -1.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTK starting from Chau On, who sale 400,000 shares at the price of $11.89 back on Jul 28. After this action, Chau On now owns 79,910,506 shares of Playtika Holding Corp, valued at $4,755,720 using the latest closing price.

Chau On, the 10% Owner of Playtika Holding Corp, sale 300,000 shares at $12.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Chau On is holding 80,310,506 shares at $3,677,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.76 for the present operating margin

+72.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playtika Holding Corp stands at +10.53. The total capital return value is set at 25.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.