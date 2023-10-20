The Impact of Market Fluctuations on CalciMedica Inc’s (CALC) Stock

In the past week, CALC stock has gone down by -8.06%, with a monthly decline of -40.32% and a quarterly plunge of -48.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.17% for CalciMedica Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.20% for CALC’s stock, with a -63.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for CALC is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for CALC is $14.00, which is $13.65 above the current market price. The public float for CALC is 1.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.16% of that float. The average trading volume for CALC on October 20, 2023 was 13.55K shares.

CALC) stock’s latest price update

CalciMedica Inc (NASDAQ: CALC)’s stock price has dropped by -19.18 in relation to previous closing price of 2.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-08-09 that Hot penny stocks to watch this week. The post Penny Stocks To Watch: Why REVB, RVPH, BARK, and GRAY Stock Are Moving appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

CALC Trading at -36.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.78%, as shares sank -30.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CALC fell by -8.06%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, CalciMedica Inc saw -73.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CALC starting from Roberts Eric W, who purchase 736 shares at the price of $3.18 back on Aug 25. After this action, Roberts Eric W now owns 5,000 shares of CalciMedica Inc, valued at $2,340 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Eric W, the Chief Business Officer of CalciMedica Inc, purchase 714 shares at $3.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Roberts Eric W is holding 4,264 shares at $2,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CALC

The total capital return value is set at -65.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.51. Equity return is now at value -70.51, with -65.48 for asset returns.

Based on CalciMedica Inc (CALC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CalciMedica Inc (CALC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.