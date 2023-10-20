The -7.98% Simple Moving Average of Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s (ARM) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.85% for ARM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.23% for ARM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) is $62.40, which is $1.07 above the current market price. ARM currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of ARM on October 20, 2023 was 16.24M shares.

ARM) stock’s latest price update

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.16 in comparison to its previous close of 51.90, however, the company has experienced a -4.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2023-10-18 that Arm Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: ARM) has been in a downtrend since its debut on Nasdaq last month but a KeyBanc analyst is convinced that the worst is now behind this stock.

ARM Trading at -7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARM fell by -4.07%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.92. In addition, Arm Holdings plc. ADR saw -21.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.31 for the present operating margin

+92.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arm Holdings plc. ADR stands at +19.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.