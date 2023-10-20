The 3.57% Simple Moving Average of Chevron Corp.’s (CVX) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, CVX stock has gone up by 4.88%, with a monthly gain of 1.45% and a quarterly surge of 6.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Chevron Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.79% for CVX stock, with a simple moving average of 3.57% for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Chevron Corp. (CVX) by analysts is $188.08, which is $16.91 above the current market price. The public float for CVX is 1.91B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of CVX was 7.55M shares.

CVX) stock’s latest price update

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX)’s stock price has increased by 0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 168.92. However, the company has seen a 4.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that Higher domestic production and decreased costs are likely to have boosted Chevron’s (CVX) profit levels in the third quarter.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVX stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CVX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CVX in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $184 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVX Trading at 2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVX rose by +4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.32. In addition, Chevron Corp. saw -5.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVX starting from Breber Pierre R, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $164.00 back on Aug 11. After this action, Breber Pierre R now owns 6,021 shares of Chevron Corp., valued at $4,100,000 using the latest closing price.

GUSTAVSON JEFF B, the Vice President of Chevron Corp., sale 3,750 shares at $160.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that GUSTAVSON JEFF B is holding 1,718 shares at $603,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVX

Equity return is now at value 19.35, with 11.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chevron Corp. (CVX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.