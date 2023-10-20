The -21.70% Simple Moving Average of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (ZNTL) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) has seen a -5.12% decrease in the past week, with a -18.83% drop in the past month, and a -30.02% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.87% for ZNTL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.11% for ZNTL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.70% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.87.

The public float for ZNTL is 64.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZNTL on October 20, 2023 was 627.21K shares.

ZNTL) stock’s latest price update

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.17 in comparison to its previous close of 18.00, however, the company has experienced a -5.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted cancer therapies. The company’s financials show a solid cash position and efficient allocation of resources. Zentalis has a diverse pipeline of oncological therapies in various stages of clinical trials, targeting different types of cancer.

ZNTL Trading at -21.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZNTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -15.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZNTL fell by -5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.39. In addition, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -10.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZNTL starting from Brownstein Carrie, who sale 10,628 shares at the price of $19.50 back on Oct 04. After this action, Brownstein Carrie now owns 105,685 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $207,298 using the latest closing price.

Bunker Kevin D., the Chief Scientific Officer of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 6,068 shares at $19.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Bunker Kevin D. is holding 859,089 shares at $118,355 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZNTL

Equity return is now at value -57.27, with -47.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.