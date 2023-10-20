The -13.88% Decline of NextEra Energy Partners LP’s (NEP) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has gone up by 6.68% for the week, with a -53.31% drop in the past month and a -61.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.78% for NEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.22% for NEP’s stock, with a -60.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) by analysts is $35.38, which is $62.58 above the current market price. The public float for NEP is 91.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of NEP was 2.21M shares.

NEP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) has surged by 0.35 when compared to previous closing price of 22.75, but the company has seen a 6.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-18 that How I’d Invest $1 Million Today

Analysts’ Opinion of NEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NEP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NEP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $20 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEP Trading at -43.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -52.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEP rose by +6.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.73. In addition, NextEra Energy Partners LP saw -67.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEP starting from Kind Peter H, who purchase 1,750 shares at the price of $56.89 back on Apr 27. After this action, Kind Peter H now owns 32,340 shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP, valued at $99,558 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.29 for the present operating margin

+17.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Partners LP stands at +39.39. The total capital return value is set at 0.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.64. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 0.71 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.51. Total debt to assets is 23.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.