Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (NYSE: VIV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.08x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV) by analysts is $10.34, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for VIV is 1.66B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of VIV was 968.37K shares.

VIV) stock’s latest price update

Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (NYSE: VIV)’s stock price has decreased by -0.66 compared to its previous closing price of 9.05. However, the company has seen a 0.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Ooma (OOMA), Live Nation (LYV) and Telefonica Brasil (SAM) are three communication services stocks that you can look into as the Fed goes slow on monetary policy tightening.

VIV’s Market Performance

Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV) has seen a 0.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.02% decline in the past month and a 4.96% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for VIV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.64% for VIV stock, with a simple moving average of 10.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIV stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for VIV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VIV in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $11 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIV Trading at 3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIV rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.85. In addition, Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR saw 30.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.20 for the present operating margin

+38.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR stands at +8.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.05. Equity return is now at value 6.43, with 3.66 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV), the company’s capital structure generated 28.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.01. Total debt to assets is 16.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.