T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Stock Experiences -81.22% Monthly Change

The stock of T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) has seen a -67.44% decrease in the past week, with a -81.22% drop in the past month, and a -43.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.97% for TTOO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -71.72% for TTOO’s stock, with a -88.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) is $8.68, which is $9.34 above the current market price. The public float for TTOO is 3.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTOO on October 20, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

TTOO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) has dropped by -15.82 compared to previous close of 6.73. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -67.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-13 that T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO ) stock is plummeting lower following the company’s announcement of a 1-for-100 reverse stock split and its preliminary third-quarter earnings. The reverse split was effective as of yesterday, with shares of TTOO beginning trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis as of this morning.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTOO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for TTOO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTOO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.40 based on the research report published on January 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TTOO Trading at -81.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.31%, as shares sank -80.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTOO fell by -67.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.86. In addition, T2 Biosystems Inc saw -96.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTOO starting from CR Group L.P., who sale 7,148,945 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Sep 28. After this action, CR Group L.P. now owns 0 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc, valued at $1,125,959 using the latest closing price.

CR Group L.P., the 10% Owner of T2 Biosystems Inc, sale 5,981,202 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that CR Group L.P. is holding 571,796 shares at $1,145,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-242.30 for the present operating margin

+6.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for T2 Biosystems Inc stands at -277.98. The total capital return value is set at -166.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -198.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.