Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) has seen a -1.06% decrease in the past week, with a 2.97% gain in the past month, and a -4.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for SHO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.43% for SHO stock, with a simple moving average of -4.61% for the last 200 days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) by analysts is $9.79, which is $0.51 above the current market price. The public float for SHO is 205.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.57% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of SHO was 2.33M shares.

SHO) stock’s latest price update

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.85 in relation to its previous close of 9.45. However, the company has experienced a -1.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-18 that While it’s an uncomfortable topic, every investor must face the prospect of stocks to sell. Like it or not, market success doesn’t just come down to picking winners.

SHO Trading at 2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHO fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.35. In addition, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc saw -3.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+21.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc stands at +9.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 4.83, with 3.29 for asset returns.

Based on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO), the company’s capital structure generated 39.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.52. Total debt to assets is 26.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.