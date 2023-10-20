Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS) has surged by 1.26 when compared to previous closing price of 15.10, but the company has seen a 5.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. ETF Trends reported 2023-10-17 that Now may be the time to get gold exposure, especially if history repeats itself. The precious metal could offer investors a discount at current prices before an eventual run higher.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.13.

The public float for PHYS is 400.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHYS on October 20, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

PHYS’s Market Performance

The stock of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has seen a 5.74% increase in the past week, with a 1.59% rise in the past month, and a 0.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.95% for PHYS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.01% for PHYS stock, with a simple moving average of 1.92% for the last 200 days.

PHYS Trading at 3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares surge +2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS rose by +5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.58. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 8.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.